Temple Distilling to hold Second Anniversary party Saturday

Temple Distilling is planning a celebration for its second anniversary on Sturday, Oct. 28.
Temple Distilling, located at 19231 36th Ave. W., produces award-winning gin and limoncello.
During the anniversary event from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday, Temple will host:
– Free Tastings
– Cocktail Specials
– Discounts
– Cider and treats for the kids (and adults!)
– 314 PIE Food Truck
This is a free event – no need for a ticket. Guests are welcome to drop by or stay for the whole event.
For more information, view the Facebook event page at this link.