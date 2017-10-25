Temple Distilling to hold Second Anniversary party Saturday

30
0

Temple Distilling is planning a celebration for its second anniversary on Sturday, Oct. 28.

Temple Distilling, located at 19231 36th Ave. W., produces award-winning gin and limoncello.

During the anniversary event from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday, Temple will host:

– Free Tastings
– Cocktail Specials
– Discounts
– Cider and treats for the kids (and adults!)
– 314 PIE Food Truck

This is a free event – no need for a ticket. Guests are welcome to drop by or stay for the whole event.

For more information, view the Facebook event page at this link.

First and last name must be used for comment to be approved.