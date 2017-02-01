Three more Lynnwood athletes sign letters of intent to play in college

Phoenix Andrade, Malia Pivec, and Nikki Leishman at their National Letter of intent signing ceremony.
Nikki Leishman and her family celebrate her signing with Pacific to play soccer.
Phoenix Andrade and her family celebrate her signing with Edmonds CC to play soccer.
Malia Pivec and her family celebrate her signing with Boise State to run cross country and track.
Lynnwood High School Principal Dave Golden congratulates the student athletes.
Phoenix Andrade signs her letter of intent to play soccer for the Tritons.
An always smiling Malia Pivec signs her letter of intent to run cross country and track for the Broncos.
NIkki Leishman happily signs her letter of intent to play for the Tigers.

Three more Lynnwood Highschool athletes have signed Letters of Intent to play their sport in college.

Malia Pivec will run track and cross country for Boise State. Nikki Leishman will play soccer at University of Pacific in California. Phoenix Andrade will play soccer for Edmonds Community College.

This is in addition to four more student athletes who signed their Letters of Intent in November: Kaprice Boston will play basketball for Northern Arizona University, Kyler McMahan will play baseball for Oregon State, Maddie Morgan will play softball for Alabama and Kelsey Rogers will play basketball for Western Washington University.

–Photos by Scott Williams

