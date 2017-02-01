Three more Lynnwood athletes sign letters of intent to play in college

1 of 8

Three more Lynnwood Highschool athletes have signed Letters of Intent to play their sport in college.

Malia Pivec will run track and cross country for Boise State. Nikki Leishman will play soccer at University of Pacific in California. Phoenix Andrade will play soccer for Edmonds Community College.

This is in addition to four more student athletes who signed their Letters of Intent in November: Kaprice Boston will play basketball for Northern Arizona University, Kyler McMahan will play baseball for Oregon State, Maddie Morgan will play softball for Alabama and Kelsey Rogers will play basketball for Western Washington University.

–Photos by Scott Williams