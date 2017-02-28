Three schools locked down briefly while police search for burglary suspect

College Place Elementary and Middle Schools in Lynnwood and Maplewood Parent Cooperative School in Edmonds were locked down briefly late Tuesday morning while Edmonds police searched for a burglary suspect in the 7700 block of 203rd Street Southwest.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, there was a heavy police presence in the area as officers searched for a residential burglary suspect who was known to the victim. The suspect, believed to be unarmed, wasn’t found, Hawley said.

All three schools were locked from 11:25 a.m. to 11:48 a.m. as a precautionary measure, said Edmonds School District spokeswoman Debbie Jakala.