Three suspects arrested in kidnapping, robbery investigation

Three suspects have been located and arrested in the investigation of a kidnapping and robbery incident in Lynnwood reported over the weekend.

On March 4, an adult male told officers he had been kidnapped and robbed, according to Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty. He said he had arranged online to meet who he thought was a female prostitute near Alderwood Mall.

Then, at around 8:15 p.m., the man met a woman and got into her vehicle, where two men joined them and punched the victim.

“The suspects claimed to have a gun and escorted the victim back to his own car,” Doty said. “They drove him to an ATM, where they unsuccessfully attempted to have the victim withdraw cash.”

The victim told officers that the suspects then discussed trying to find another ATM and eventually drove to the JCPenney parking lot. The victim was able to escape and flag down some passersby. The two male suspects took the victim’s vehicle and the woman followed in her car.

The victim and a few witnesses provided descriptions of the three suspects, as well as the female suspect’s vehicle.

Two days later, on the evening of March 6, the Bellevue Police Department located the suspect vehicle involved in this incident at a Jack-in-the-Box drive-thru.

“Upon contact, Bellevue Police detained three individuals that matched the description of the suspects in the Lynnwood incident and turned them over to Lynnwood Police,” Doty said.

The woman was cooperative and assisted with the recovery of the victim’s stolen vehicle, which was located near a park in Lynnwood. The two male suspects are being booked into the Snohomish County Jail on multiple charges, including kidnapping, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle. The case remains under investigation and further charges could be pending.