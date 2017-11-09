Thursday election update: Leads in Mayor, City Council races maintained

Though the numbers are getting closer compared to Wednesday, Mayor Nicola Smith maintained her lead in Thursday’s election update over challenger George Hurst.

On Wednesday, Smith had 59.47 percent of votes. On Thursday, she had 57.82 percent.

On Wednesday, Hurst had 40.40 percent of the vote. On Thursday, he had 42.06 percent.

City of Lynnwood Mayor
33/33 100.00%
Under Votes 170
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
George Hurst 2,107 42.06%
Nicola Smith 2,896 57.82%
Write-In (if any) 6 0.12%
Total 5,009 100.00%

Trends continued Thursday in Lynnwood City Council races. Christine Frizzell, incumbent Ian Cotton and incumbent Ruth Ross continued to lead over their respective challengers Van AuBuchon, Shanon Tysland and Rosamaria Graziani.

City of Lynnwood Council Position 1
33/33 100.00%
Under Votes 286
Over Votes 3
Vote Count Percent
Christine Frizzell 2,578 52.72%
Van AuBuchon 2,301 47.06%
Write-In (if any) 11 0.22%
Total 4,890 100.00%

 

City of Lynnwood Council Position 2
33/33 100.00%
Under Votes 303
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Ian Cotton 2,585 53.01%
Shanon Tysland 2,280 46.76%
Write-In (if any) 11 0.23%
Total 4,876 100.00%

 

City of Lynnwood Council Position 3
33/33 100.00%
Under Votes 338
Over Votes 1
Vote Count Percent
Rosamaria Graziani 2,308 47.69%
Ruth Ross 2,521 52.09%
Write-In (if any) 11 0.23%
Total 4,840 100.00%

On Thursday, Incumbent Fire District 1 commissioner David Chan pulled ahead of his opponent Michael Ellis for the first time since initial results dropped Tuesday–though the race remains too close to call. As of Thursday, Chan had 50.58 percent of votes, compared to Ellis’s 49.09 percent. On Wednesday, Chan had 49.83 percent of votes and Tuesday he had 49.29 percent of votes.

Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3
136/136 100.00%
Under Votes 1410
Over Votes 2
Vote Count Percent
David F. Chan 7,282 50.58%
Michael Ellis 7,067 49.09%
Write-In (if any) 48 0.33%
Total 14,397 100.00%

In the Edmonds School Board races, incumbent Ann McMurray continued to lead over challenger Mitchell Below. Deborah Kilgore maintained her lead over Cathy Baylor, with 59.44 percent of votes compared to Baylor’s 40.17 percent.

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2
169/169 100.00%
Under Votes 3352
Over Votes 6
Vote Count Percent
Ann McMurray 12,621 55.06%
Mitchell Below 10,237 44.66%
Write-In (if any) 63 0.27%
Total 22,921 100.00%

 

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4
169/169 100.00%
Under Votes 3356
Over Votes 11
Vote Count Percent
Deborah Kilgore 13,619 59.44%
Cathy Baylor 9,203 40.17%
Write-In (if any) 90 0.39%
Total 22,912 100.00%

 

