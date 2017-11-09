Thursday election update: Leads in Mayor, City Council races maintained

1 of 2

Though the numbers are getting closer compared to Wednesday, Mayor Nicola Smith maintained her lead in Thursday’s election update over challenger George Hurst.

On Wednesday, Smith had 59.47 percent of votes. On Thursday, she had 57.82 percent.

On Wednesday, Hurst had 40.40 percent of the vote. On Thursday, he had 42.06 percent.

City of Lynnwood Mayor 33/33 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Nicola Smith 2,896 57.82% Total 5,009 100.00%

Trends continued Thursday in Lynnwood City Council races. Christine Frizzell, incumbent Ian Cotton and incumbent Ruth Ross continued to lead over their respective challengers Van AuBuchon, Shanon Tysland and Rosamaria Graziani.

City of Lynnwood Council Position 1 33/33 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Christine Frizzell 2,578 52.72% Total 4,890 100.00%

City of Lynnwood Council Position 2 33/33 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ian Cotton 2,585 53.01% Total 4,876 100.00%

City of Lynnwood Council Position 3 33/33 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ruth Ross 2,521 52.09% Total 4,840 100.00%

On Thursday, Incumbent Fire District 1 commissioner David Chan pulled ahead of his opponent Michael Ellis for the first time since initial results dropped Tuesday–though the race remains too close to call. As of Thursday, Chan had 50.58 percent of votes, compared to Ellis’s 49.09 percent. On Wednesday, Chan had 49.83 percent of votes and Tuesday he had 49.29 percent of votes.

Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3 136/136 100.00%

Vote Count Percent David F. Chan 7,282 50.58% Total 14,397 100.00%

In the Edmonds School Board races, incumbent Ann McMurray continued to lead over challenger Mitchell Below. Deborah Kilgore maintained her lead over Cathy Baylor, with 59.44 percent of votes compared to Baylor’s 40.17 percent.

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ann McMurray 12,621 55.06% Total 22,921 100.00%

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4 169/169 100.00%