Tickets on sale now at EdCC for Lunar New Year dinner

60
0

Edmonds Community College is selling tickets for a nine-course Lunar New Year dinner on Friday, Feb. 3.

The dinner will be held at Szechuan Garden, a Chinese restaurant located at 4309 198th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. There are two seatings, one at 5:30 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 each. That price includes tax and gratuity.

Guests will dine on a nine-course meal (three courses will be vegetarian) and have the opportunity to meet Edmonds CC students, faculty, staff and local community members. There will be several cultural performances during the 5:30 p.m. seating.

Those interested can purchase tickets at the college’s Cashier’s Office on the first floor of Lynnwood Hall on campus. Ticket sales will end at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Only 200 tickets are available, so early purchasing of tickets is encouraged. You must show your receipt of purchase at the restaurant to be seated.

First and last name must be used for comment to be approved.