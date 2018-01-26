Timothy Shawn Axtelle: Accomplished in medical research, he also loved his family, friends and music

Timothy Shawn Axtelle, age 58, died on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 on the island of Kauai in the Hawaiian Islands. He was with family and friends in a place he loved.

Tim was born on February 10, 1959 in St. Louis Park, Minnesota to Carol (Bock) and Jay Axtelle. He grew up in Minnesota and Iowa with his brother, Tom — raised by their single mother. At a young age, Tim demonstrated a keen and inquisitive mind, often taking apart various appliances and putting them back together. He also showed an early love for music and sports, activities that have rewarded him throughout his life.

Tim graduated from the University of Iowa and there he began working in medical research. This was the beginning of an accomplished professional career. Tim went on to work for various institutions and private companies, ultimately finding himself in the role of Director of Development for several biotech companies. Throughout his career, Tim has made significant contributions to the field of medicine.

Tim always loved challenges and he would push himself to excellence. Not just in his work, this was also true for him with music (guitarist and singer for his band, Maxifinger) and physical activities (hiking, biking, swimming, etc.). It is certain, though, that Tim felt most accomplished as a family man. Nothing pleased him more than a house full of his children and the family pets. He was a devoted husband and father, a constant loving family member, and a loyal friend.

Tim has been happily married, living in Edmonds, Washington for over 20 years. He leaves behind his wife Tana Stipe Axtelle and their children, Caroleve Axtelle, Will Henson, Hannah Axtelle, and Alex Henson. Tim’s mother, Carol Reavis; his brother, Tom Axtelle; nieces, a nephew, aunts, uncles, in-laws, cousins, and many, many friends also survive him. All of our hearts are broken. We will miss him greatly.

The family would like to thank the County of Kauai Search and Rescue team and those on the island who provided assistance on Tim’s last day and the days following. A special thanks to all the friends and extended family who have shared their thoughts, prayers, and loving words and support.

A remembrance and celebration of life will be held at Edmonds Senior Center on Sunday, Feb 11 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to these organizations.

Youth Care: www.youthcare.org

Low Income Housing Institute: lihi.org