Tips to protect deliveries from package thieves from the Sheriff’s office

Some think online shopping is more convenient than going to the mall during the holidays.

However, the increase in online shopping does allow for more opportunities for package thieves.

Package and mail theft reports to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office have tripled in recent weeks, according to a post on the office’s Facebook page. Almost 40 percent of package and mail thefts occurred in the Lynnwood area.

The vast majority, 98 percent, of thefts happen between the hours of 8:30-10 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., when packages are often delivered and homeowners are often away at work.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office offers these tips to protect deliveries:

It takes only seconds for a thief to steal from your porch, mailbox or doorstep. Here’s a few tips to protect your deliveries: