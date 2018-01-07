Tracey L. Payne, 20-year resident of Mountlake Terrace

Tracey L Payne, 49, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 27 at home from natural causes. After spending a wonderful holiday with her family, Tracey passed unexpectedly from complications from a flu she’d been fighting.

A resident of Mountlake Terrace for almost 20 years, she leaves her daughters Tricia Payne, 27, and Jessika Begquist, 16; her son Anthany Payne, 23; and her fiancé and life partner, Jeff Berquist; as well as her brother, Gene Payne, and mother Patricia Payne. She was preceded in death by her stepson Tyler Bergquist, who passed away in 2002 at the age of 12.

Born on Nov. 14, 1968 in Seattle, where her family was living at the time, Tracey spent many of her early years in the Shoreline and North City areas. She graduated from Shorecrest High School in 1987. She was in the debate club and the DECA program.

After high school, Tracey spent several years in Idaho, where she gave birth to Tricia, before returning to Seattle and having Anthany. Later, after meeting Jeff and relocating to Mountlake Terrace, she had Jessika and began working on her Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice, which she completed in 2015. Tracey was interested in Social Work and helping children and families.

At the time of her passing, Tracey was working for Ivar’s, where she’d been a general manager for a little over five years. Her family will be hosting a celebration of life in the spring and will be making announcements as details are finalized.