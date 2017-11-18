Trader Joe’s chicken and turkey salads recalled for possible glass fragment contamination

Three poultry products sold at Trader Joe’s stores are being recalled because they may contain hard silica and glass fragments, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The announcement was made Saturday afternoon. The three ready-to-eat chicken and turkey salads were produced from Nov. 4-15 and shipped to 12 states, including Washington, California, Arizona and Oregon.

The affected products are:

10.5-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing “TRADER JOE’S White Meat Chicken Salad with celery, carrots and green onions” with a “Use By” date of November 10 – 21, 2017.

11.0-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing “TRADER JOE’S CURRIED WHITE CHICKEN DELI SALAD with toasted cashews, green onion and a bit of honey” with a “Use By” date of November 10 – 21, 2017.

10.25-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing “TRADER JOE’S TURKEY CRANBERRY APPLE SALAD TURKEY BREAST MEAT WITH SWEET DRIED CRANBERRIES, TANGY GREEN APPLES, PECANS AND SAGE” with a “Use By” date of November 10 – 21, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-40299” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered after customers complained. There have been no injuries or illnesses reported.

If you have one of these products, it should be returned to its place of purchase for a full refund or thrown away. The FSIS recommends customers not consume the products.

