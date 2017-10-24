Trader Joe’s, Walmart recall vegetable products for possible Listeria contamination

A nationwide vegetable recall has affected local Trader Joe’s and Walmart stores.

Both chains have issued recalls for some vegetable products due to possible Listeria contamination at a Mann Packaging facility in California, which issued the recall on Oct. 19.

Other stores from across the U.S. and Canada have also issued recalls due to the possible contamination.

“Mann Packing is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution,” according to a release by the FDA. “To date, public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with these products.”

Trader Joe’s is recalling bags of Kohlrabi Salad Blend. Several “minimally processed” vegetable products, including bags of broccoli slaw and cauliflower florettes, are recalled from Walmart.

All affected items had a Best If Used By date of between Oct. 14-16.

For a full list of items affected, click here for the full release from the FDA. Scroll down to where Walmart and Trader Joe’s are listed.