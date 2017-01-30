Traffic impacts anticipated Monday evening following officer-involved shooting

A section of Highway 99 between 188th Street Southwest and 196th Street Southwest is expected to remain closed in both directions through the evening commute Monday night, while a SMART team continues its investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday morning.

Those commuting through Lynnwood on Monday evening are asked to avoid that area of Highway 99.

If you take the bus, some Community Transit lines are affected by the road closure.

Swift will be rerouted, but will not miss any stops.

Route 101 southbound will miss the following stops:

Stop #1502 in front of Pet Smart

Stop #1495 across from Costco

Route 101 northbound will miss the following stops:

Stop #19699 in front of the CVS Pharmacy

Stop #997 in front of Costco

Bus routes will return to normal once the road reopens, though the closure is expected to last several hours.

