‘The Tragedy of North Korea’ to be explored in Shoreline CC program March 1

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Larry Fuell, will present a program, “The Tragedy of North Korea,” from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 1 at Shoreline CC, 9000 Building, Room 9208.

The speaker is Dr. Clark Sorenson, University of Washington Professor of International Studies, and Director of the Center for Korean Studies.

North Korea’s continued development of nuclear weapons, and the tragic death in 2017 of an American student who arrived in Pyongyang fit and left in a mysterious coma, is likely to dim further prospects of improved relations between North Korea and the U.S. What can be done to improve the situation? Is a military confrontation on the horizon?

The program is open to the public and free but registration is requested by clicking here. Parking on campus in the evening is free.