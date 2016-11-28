Actor Travis Fimmel wears Moonshine BBQ T-shirt on ‘Live with Kelly’

Actor Travis Fimmel made an appearance on Live with Kelly on Monday morning wearing a shirt with a logo that Lynnwood locals likely recognize.

The shirt is from Moonshine BBQ, located at 4911 196th St. S.W. The Australian actor and star of the History Channel series Vikings said on the air that he wore the shirt because of a bet.

“If you look like Travis Fimmel, you can you wear a T-shirt and jeans on this show,” co-host Billy Eichner said. The audience laughed. “I couldn’t get away with that.”

“Actually, I lost a bet,” Fimmel responded. “This is a mate’s bar in Seattle.”

The camera zoomed in and showed the Moonshine logo with “Lynnwood, WA” printed below.

Moonshine BBQ’s owner Tom Sprague said he didn’t get a chance to watch the show live, but his friends texted him about it all morning.

“It was great to see Lynnwood get a little national press,” Sprague said in an email. “I wish he would’ve actually said ‘Lynnwood’ instead of ‘Seattle’ but they zoomed in on (the logo) so I’ll let it slide this time.”

Fimmel and Sprague are long-time friends, Sprague said, and they regularly bet on UFC fights. Fimmel recently bet Sprague that Eddie Alvarez would defeat Conar McGregor. Alvarez lost the fight, and Fimmel lost his bet.

“We used to bet $20 when he was a struggling actor but now he likes to bet in the 100s,” Sprague said.

This most recent bet was for $400. After Fimmel lost, Sprague said if he wore a Moonshine T-shirt on some sort of national press, he would consider the bet paid.

“Id actually been hounding him for a long time to wear one because he always wears T-shirts on talk shows, but he kept forgetting,” Sprague said. “I guess $400 was enough to remind him to pack one this time.”

To see the full segment with Travis Fimmel, click here to view the segment on YouTube.

–By Natalie Covate