A tree crashed through a residence in the 3100 block of 178th Street Southwest on Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:45 p.m. during a period of gusty winds in the area. One person was home at the time, but was unhurt, according to Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty.

The tree did break through the house, but an estimate of the damage caused was not yet available Thursday afternoon.