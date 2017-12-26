Trinity Lutheran Church to host Mozart organ concert Jan. 14

Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood will host an organ concert celebrating Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Mozart called the organ “the King of Instruments” but he actually wrote very little for the instrument. The concert will celebrate the composer’s birth month with a concert of works that Mozart wrote late in his life for the mechanical clock, featuring the husband and wife organ duo Naomi Shiga and Jonathan Wohlers performing these complex works on the organ.

In addition, they will be joined by violinists Svend Rønning and Gwendolyn Taylor and cellist Meg Brennand in the performance of several of Mozart’s delightful Church Sonatas, works that Mozart wrote while he lived in Salzburg for use during the celebration of the mass.

Trinity Lutheran Church’s organ, opus 4, is a stunning 2 manual, 30 stop mechanical action instrument, noted for its glorious sound. It is housed in an Italianate style case of black walnut, in a fine acoustical environment. Every part of the instrument was built by Martin Pasi especially for this space and was installed in 1995 shortly after the new sanctuary was completed. There will be a reception following the concert to meet and greet the artists.

The concert is offered at a suggested donation of $15 for adults, or $10 for students and seniors or pay as able.

The concert on Jan. 14 begins at 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran is located at 6215 196th St. S.W.