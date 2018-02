Two Washington State Patrol troopers saved an 18-year-old on Monday afternoon by administering Narcan.

The teen was unconscious in the passenger seat of a vehicle. Troopers Gold and Washington contacted the vehicle on northbound I-5 near 220th Street Southwest.

After being administered the drug, which blocks the effects of opioids and is typically administered during an overdose, the teen began breathing again and was transferred to a local hospital.