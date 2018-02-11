Tuesday election: Be aware of final pick-up times at post offices

Completed ballots for the Tuesday special school levy election that are returned by mail must be postmarked Feb. 13 or earlier.

That means that voters who send their ballots Tuesday need be aware of the final pick-up times at post offices and collection boxes. Those pick-up times can be as early as 3:30 p.m. to as late as 6:30 p.m.

Voters can also leave the ballots up to 8 p.m. at drop boxes in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and 11 other places around Snohomish County or a ballot drop box that will be parked at Edmonds Community College Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can see a complete list of ballot box locations here.