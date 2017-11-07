Tuesday results show Nicola Smith ahead in mayor race, plus early city council results

Preliminary election results Tuesday show Nicola Smith is likely to get a second term as Lynnwood mayor.

Of the 3,217 ballots counted in the mayoral race, 60.12 percent are in favor of the incumbent mayor.

“I am delighted to have earned the honor to serve Lynnwood for another four years,” Smith said Tuesday. “Together with City Council and our staff and our community, we are going to continue the momentum of making Lynnwood better, stronger and safer.”

She said Tuesday that her priorities for the next term will include: provide fiscal sustainability and accountability; make Lynnwood welcoming and inclusive; manage projected growth; provide a high level of customer service; and help citizens feel comfortable with coming changes.

Challenger George Hurst has 39.73 percent of votes–but he is waiting for more votes to be counted.

“We’re going to see how things go on Thursday and Friday,” he said. “(I’m) disappointed right now, but I think we put our message out there.”

Preliminary results for Lynnwood City Council races show Christine Frizzell, Ian Cotton and Ruth Ross ahead of their competitors Van AuBuchon, Shanon Tysland and Rosamaria Graziani respectively.

Frizzell leads the race for Position 1 with 54.12 percent of the vote.

“After door-knocking over 5,000 voters, I am looking forward to the final tally,” she said in an email. “The prospect of representing Lynnwood citizens and serving our city is a challenge I’m excited and ready for.”

Her competitor AuBuchon has 45.69 percent of the vote. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Cotton, incumbent for City Council Position 2, has the lead with 51.95 percent of the vote.

“I’m thankful to the voters of Lynnwood for their continued support and we’ll keep our eye on the results as they continue to roll in,” he said. “Thank you for the chance to serve this community.”

Challenger Tysland also thanked everyone in the community who voted.

“It’s been an honor to work for our community and try to be a voice for them,” he said. He also gave his well-wishes to those who end up winning the race.

Position 3 incumbent Ross is leading her race with 54.19 percent of the vote.

“This is exciting,” she said. “It’s not final, but it’s been such an honor to do this job and I’m really happy that people want me to continue doing it.”

Challenger Graziani has 45.62 percent of the vote. She could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

A summary of Tuesday’s vote counts is below:

City of Lynnwood Mayor

Under Votes 111

Over Votes 0

Vote Count Percent

George Hurst 1,278 39.73%

Nicola Smith 1,934 60.12%

Write-In (if any) 5 0.16%

Total 3,217 100.00%

City of Lynnwood Council Position 1

Under Votes 168

Over Votes 2

Vote Count Percent

Christine Frizzell 1,709 54.12%

Van AuBuchon 1,443 45.69%

Write-In (if any) 6 0.19%

Total 3,158 100.00%

City of Lynnwood Council Position 2

Under Votes 181

Over Votes 0

Vote Count Percent

Ian Cotton 1,635 51.95%

Shanon Tysland 1,504 47.79%

Write-In (if any) 8 0.25%

Total 3,147 100.00%

City of Lynnwood Council Position 3

Under Votes 198

Over Votes 0

Vote Count Percent

Rosamaria Graziani 1,428 45.62%

Ruth Ross 1,696 54.19%

Write-In (if any) 6 0.19%

Total 3,130 100.00%