Turf installation expected soon at Meadowdale Playfields

The City of Lynnwood provided this update related to the Meadowdale Playfields project:

Construction crews have completed the e-layer installation on both multipurpose fields and started turf installation on field 1. Multiple crews will be working on site to expedite the work. Softball fields 1, 2, and 3 are nearly ready for turf and tentatively scheduled for installation the week of Dec. 11 through Dec. 22. Fence poles and fabric continue to progress throughout the site.

Although the construction zone will be closed to the public several areas of the park will remain open during construction including the northeast portion of the park and several features including restrooms, playground, picnic area and portions of the perimeter walkway.

For additional project information, visit the project page at: http://www.lynnwoodwa.gov/City-Services/Engineering-Services/Public-Projects-and-Programs/City-Buildings-and-Facilities-Projects/Meadowdale-Playfields-Renovation.htm.

The playfields are expected to reopen in early 2018.