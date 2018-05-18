Turtle Time program at Edmonds Demo Garden May 20

A Turtle Time program is set for Sunday, May 20 from 1-3 p.m. at the Edmonds Native Wildlife Habitat Demonstration Garden. to celebrate World Turtle Day.



Thayer Cueter, a veterinary technician and founder of Washington Turtle & Tortoise Rescue, will conduct an educational workshop on identification of Washington State Natives, domestic turtles and actions to protect them. Learn about these fascinating reptiles and their habitats while interacting with live rescues.



The program is free and all ages are welcome. For more information, visit:www.pilchuckaudubon.org or send your questions to: Garden@PilchuckAudubon.org. You can also ontact Thayer at 206-618-7232 or justfrogs@gmail.com

For all events, the Demo Garden is located on the northwest corner of Pine and Edmonds Way/SR104 (GPS 95 Pine St. Edmonds WA 98020). There is free parking on Pine Street and limited parking down the driveway for those with limited mobility.