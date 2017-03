On Wednesday, Lynnwood residents can get a look behind the scenes of the Lynnwood Police Department without leaving their homes.

Interested parties can follow a “Tweet-A-Long” between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 by using the hashtag #LPDTweetALong.

The tweets will be sent by city spokeswoman Julie Moore, who will be riding along with Lynnwood Police Sgt. Cole Langdon. His work on Wednesday will concentrate on the Community Health & Safety Section of the department.