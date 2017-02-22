Twenty Royals, Mavs selected for All-Wesco League honors

Twenty student athletes from Meadowdale and Lynnwood High Schools have been singled out with All-Wesco League honors for their performances during the 2016-2017 winter sports season.
Girls Basketball
All-Wesco 2A/3A First Team
Kaprice Boston (Lynnwood)
Kelsey Rogers (Lynnwood)
All-Wesco 2A/3A Second Team
Reilly Walsh (Lynnwood)
All-Wesco 2A/3A Honorable Mention
Taylor Fahey (Lynnwood)
Selina Tekle (Meadowdale)
Boys Basketball
All-Wesco 2A/3A Second Team
Drew Tingstad (Meadowdale)
All-Wesco 2A/3A Honorable Mention
Dan Barhoum (Meadowdale)
Xavier Meekins (Meadowdale)
Eli Edwards (Lynnwood)
Alex Macias (Lynnwood)
Wrestling
All-Wesco 3A South Division First Team
Leul Wolde (Lynnwood – 126-pound weight class)
Aria Zarei (Meadowdale – 138-pound weight class)
Oscar Vazquez (Lynnwood – 145-pound weight class)
Jesus Hernandez-Baez (Meadowdale – 160-pound weight class)
Liam Ball (Meadowdale – 182-pound weight class)
Frank Gougouehi (Lynnwood – 285-pound weight class)
Boys Swimming and Diving
All-Wesco 3A South Division First Team
Kyle Weis (Meadowdale – 100 Yard Backstroke, 100 Yard Butterfly)
Kyle Weis, Jack Busby, Casey Barnett, Andreas Quist (Meadowdale – 200 Yard Medley Relay)
–By Doug Petrowski