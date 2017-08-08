Two bears spotted in Lynnwood Tuesday, resulting in four-hour search

1 of 10

Two bears were seen running through Lynnwood on Tuesday.

The first call came in at 10:50 a.m., when the bears were seen near Whole Foods, located at 2800 196th St. S.W.

The Lynnwood Police Department and the Department of Fish and Wildlife then tracked the bears, apparently a mother and cub, from behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 3100 196th St. S.W., to a wooded area next to Staples on the other side of 196th Street Southwest. The larger bear then made her way across Alderwood Mall Parkway to a residential area near Alderwood Middle School and Heritage Park, then eventually to a residential neighborhood in the area of Poplar Way and 204th Street Southwest.

The bear eluded officers by hiding in brush or ducking into back yards.

When the Department of Fish and Wildlife was prepared to try to capture the bear, it took off at a full run heading southwest. It eventually ducked into a large, heavily wooded area just west of the intersection of 212th Street Southwest and Larch Way, which is where it was last seen around 2:30 p.m.

Unable to capture the bears, the containment units dispersed just before 3 p.m.

The location of the bear cub is unknown, Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty said.

If you see a bear, you are asked to call 9-1-1.

A bear was last seen in Lynnwood in 2011. The bear had to be killed to keep a neighborhood safe.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate