Two Edmonds School District musicians place first at state competition

Meadowdale High School junior Chance Gompert and Lynnwood High School sophomore Shintaro Taneda earned first place awards in the recent Washington Music Educators Association state solo/ensemble competition. The competition is held annually in Ellensburg, with winners from each of the state’s 23 regions competing.

Gompert, who won in the trombone category, plays with the Meadowdale High School Jazz I and impressions jazz choir combo.

Taneda, who placed first in the viola category, has appeared as a soloist with the Seattle Festival Orchestra, Bainbridge Symphony and the Cascade Symphony.