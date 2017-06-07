Two events for kids to explore this Saturday at Lynnwood Library

Teens and tweens are invited to challenge themselves to build the best Minecraft structure during an event at the Lynnwood Library this Saturday. All kids in grades 4-8 are invited.

The event will be run on a first-come, first-serve basis. It begins at 3 p.m. and is expected to end at 4:15 p.m. at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., on Saturday, June 10. This event will take place in the Creative Tech Center.

In the library at the same time, kids in grades 3 and up are invited to Planet Science. During that event, kids can experience an earthquake table, navigate with robots and paint with earth pigments, among other activities.

This event also begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Lynnwood Library, in the Large Meeting Room. It is expected to end at 4 p.m.

