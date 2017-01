A Fire District 1 dive team responded to Lake Serene in unincorporated Lynnwood on Wednesday afternoon after two juveniles fell through the ice.

Both kids were safely rescued from the icy lake.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to keep kids and pets away from ice-covered bodies of water, as it could be easy to fall into freezing cold water.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.