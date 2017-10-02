Two patrol cars rammed as suspect fled from deputies Friday morning

A suspect rammed two patrol cars early Friday morning near Picnic Point as a suspect fled Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Patrol responded to the 14600 block of 48th Place West in unincorporated Edmonds near Picnic Point at 4:30 a.m. Friday. A vehicle with two occupants was reportedly in the middle of the road and running but not moving.

“When deputies arrived, they found two occupants, passed out,” according to a police report. “The driver, an adult male, had a syringe in his left arm.”

Deputies placed a patrol car nose-to-nose with the suspect vehicle to prevent the driver from fleeing. They then reached into the vehicle to turn it off.

“The driver became instantly alert and began to fight with deputies,” the police report states. “He was able to take control of the vehicle and fled, ramming two patrol cars in the process.”

Deputies conducted an extensive search in the area and were unable to locate the vehicle or its two occupants. The passenger is described as a female.

No injuries were sustained by deputies and the patrol cars were still driveable after the incident.