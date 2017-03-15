Two Royals basketball players to go to All-State

1 of 2

Lynnwood Royals’ Kaprice Boston and Kelsey Rogers will play high school basketball together one last time when the two seniors participate in the 2017 Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association (WSGBCA) Senior All-State Games this Saturday, March 18, at Kings High School in Shoreline.

Boston and Rogers will suit up as part of the 3A All-State team that will challenge the 4A All-State team at 6 p.m.

Boston and Rogers finished off successful careers with the Royals’ basketball program as part of the 2016-2017 Lynnwood team that posted a 22-6 season record and placed sixth in the WIAA 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament earlier this month.

The 3A All-State team will be coached by Gillian Hondt who led Mercer Island to the 3A state title this year.

The 3A versus 4A game on Saturday will cap off a full afternoon of All-State high school basketball as the 1B versus 2B game will tip-off at 2 p.m. followed by the 1A versus 2A contest at 4 p.m.

Kings High School is located at 19303 Fremont Avenue North in Shoreline Admission for the All-State games is $10 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.

–By Doug Petrowski