Two Royals soccer players honored by Washington State Soccer Coaches Association

Two Lynnwood Royals have been honored by the Washington State Soccer Coaches Association for their play during the 2017 high school boys’ soccer season.

Senior forwards Ryley Johnson and were named to all-state teams by the association; Johnson was selected to the state first team while Evanger was picked for the state second team.

This was Evanger’s second straight selection for the coaches’ all-state second team.

Johnson, who led the Royals with 25 goals this year, and Evanger, who added 18 goals, helped the squad to a 12-7 record and a berth in the WIAA 3A State Boys Soccer Tournament, the first time a Royals’ team has qualified for state in more than 30 years.