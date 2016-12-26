Two safely evacuated from house fire on 172nd Street Southwest

Lynnwood Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 5300 block of 172nd Street Southwest on Monday evening.

Crews arrived around 9:15 p.m. on Monday to find a fully involved house fire. The neighboring house suffered exterior damage.

Two residents were home at the time of the fire, Lynnwood Fire spokeswoman Julie Moore said, but they were safely evacuated. No one was injured.

The fire was out about 40 minutes after crews arrived, though they remained on-scene to address hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Estimated damage is unknown at this time.