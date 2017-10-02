Two teens arrested in connection with Friday shooting; victim recovering at Harborview

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Friday, Sept. 29.

On that day, a juvenile male victim arrived at Swedish Edmonds hospital with a single gunshot wound near the hip area. The victim was transported to Harborview for further treatment.

“Preliminary information was the victim had arranged to meet with a subject or subjects just west of the Lynnwood Transit Center near a small apartment complex in the 20100 block of 48th Avenue West,” said Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty. “This meeting deteriorated and ended up with the victim being shot once. The suspect or suspects fled the area prior to police arrival.”

During the investigation, detectives learned the victim was attempting to sell marijuana to the suspect or suspects, Doty said.

A 17-year-old male suspect was arrested on Sept. 29. A second arrest was made Monday morning at about 6:30 a.m. A 15-year-old male, who detective believe was the shooter, was arrested. Both teens were booked into the Denney Youth Center for assault and robbery.

Meanwhile, the victim continues to recover at Harborview and Lynnwood detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.