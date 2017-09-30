Unincorporated county’s outdoor burning ban to be lifted Oct. 1

Due to anticipated rains and cooler weather conditions, effective Sunday Oct. 1 at 12:01 a.m., an outdoor burn ban will be lifted for all of the unincorporated areas of Snohomish County. Those living within an incorporated city or town are asked to contact their local fire department for burn restriction information.

This means that those individuals who have a current residential burn permit for yard debris will now be allowed to burn. The burn pile must not exceed 4-feet by 4-feet by 3-feet. Recreational fires are allowed in approved fire pits without a burn permit. However, the fire pit must be constructed of a noncombustible material such as concrete or metal and shall be a minimum of 15 feet from structures.

A recreational fire by definition is a cooking fire or campfire using charcoal or firewood. These fires may not be greater than three feet in diameter and/or two feet in height.

Water must also be immediately available.

An Outdoor Burning Information Hotline is available at 425-388-3508 for updated information.