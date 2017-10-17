Update: 6-year-old boy found dead Tuesday morning attended Beverly Elem.

A 6-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster Tuesday morning attended Beverly Elementary in Lynnwood.

Principal Danielle Sanders sent a letter home to families Tuesday.

In the letter, Sanders describes Dayvid Pakko as a “vivacious, loving, determined 6-year-old who will be missed by his fellow first-graders, as well as classmates across all grades.”

Additionally, the letter states that counselors were at school today to support students, and guest teachers were on hand to support teachers and staff.

The school’s PTA will meet on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Beverly Elementary gym to focus on “ways we can come together and process this loss and pay tribute to Dayvid.”

If anyone needs support or is concerned about their students at home, they are asked to all counseling staff at 425-431-1756.

Pakko was last seen Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. and reported missing just before 5 p.m. Search and rescue teams were called to the area of his residence on 44th Avenue West. His body was found Tuesday morning. A 19-year-old male relative was taken into custody.

The full letter sent to families is below:

Dear Beverly Families and Staff,

We are all grappling with the emotions and reactions that have come with the incredibly tragic loss of one of our own members of the Beverly family.

I reach out to you today with a heavy heart. By now you have read or seen the news affecting Beverly Elementary and our community at large.

After an extensive police search, one of our first grade students, Dayvid Pakko, was found dead early this morning. Police are conducting an extensive investigation and making sure they bring justice for Dayvid.

Dayvid was a vivacious, loving, determined 6-year-old who will be missed by his fellow

first-graders, as well as classmates across all grades. His untimely death has reached the hearts of many throughout the region.

We are all grappling with the emotions and reactions that have come with this incredibly tragic loss of one of our members of the Beverly family.

Additional counselors from the district were on hand today to support students. Extra guest teachers and our district employee assistance program were on hand to support teachers and staff. We will continue this extra support as needed for students, staff and parents.

I’d like to acknowledge how much the response of our staff, PTA, parent volunteers, district staff and the community at large are helping our school process this very tragic event means and is making a difference for all of us.

Our regularly-planned PTA meeting will be held this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the gym. Parents, with support from our Family Resource Advocate, are changing the focus of the evening to ways we can come together and process this loss and pay tribute to Dayvid. Childcare will be provided in the library.

Attached, please find a resource sheet for you to help with processing and supporting your student at home. If you need any further support or are concerned about your student, please call our counseling staff at 425-431-1756.

With great appreciation and respect,

Danielle Sanders

Principal