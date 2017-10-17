Update: Body of 6-year-old boy found in dumpster, 19-year-old relative in custody

The body of a missing 6 year-old boy was located Tuesday morning in a dumpster at the apartment complex where he lived at the 15700 block of 44th Ave. W.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton said there is evidence that the boy was the victim of homicide. Major Crimes detectives are investigating and a 19 year-old male has been taken into custody.

The suspect is a relative of the victim, Ireton said. Detectives are processing the crime scene and are expected to be working for several hours.

Cause and manner of death, as well as confirmation of the boy’s identification, are pending from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.

Dayvid Pakko was reported missing just before 5 p.m. Monday night. He was mildly autistic and was last seen in his home in the 15700 block of 44th Avenue West around 2:30 p.m. Monday.