Update: Change in location for Lynnwood Chamber breakfast Thursday, Feb. 22

The Lynnwood Chamber will have a breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 7:30-9 a.m.

Business owners and community members are invited to attend. A continental breakfast will be provided, but a full breakfast will be available for purchase.

The featured speaker will be Stanley Ou Yang, who will give a presentation about hypnosis.

The event will be held at Quail Park of Lynnwood, 4015 164th St. S.W. Attendees are asked to park in the gravel parking lot.

For more information about the Lynnwood Chamber, click here to visit their website, or call 425-563-7505, or email info@lynnwoodchamber.org.