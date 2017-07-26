Update: Fireworks caused fire at Hilltop Elementary Monday night

Fireworks caused a fire at Hilltop Elementary School on Monday night, according to the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire was reported at 11:33 p.m. by a neighbor who was woken by a loud boom and saw five-foot flames and sparks coming from the roof of the school in the 20400 block of Damson Road, which is in the Alderwood Manor area of unincorporated Snohomish County.

The county fire investigator determined fireworks ignited an evergreen shrub and flames extended into a wooden roof overhang on the south side of the cafeteria. Neighbors reported hearing and seeing fireworks moments before the fire was reported. Fireworks debris was also found in the school courtyard.

The fire was contained to a small area of the roof and did not extend inside the building. No one was injured. Damage was initially estimated at $40,000, but additional assessment determined repairs are likely to cost $12-20,000.

This isn’t the first fire at the school caused by fireworks. On July 5, 2000, fireworks started a fire that destroyed a covered play area and roofing materials being stored inside the structure for a summer construction project.

Monday’s fire at Hilltop is the second fireworks-related roof fire that Fire District 1 crews have responded to in less than two weeks. On July 12, illegal fireworks burned two large holes in the roof of a warehouse in the 2800 block of 119th Street SW south of Everett. Damage is estimated at more than $100,000.

“We would like to once again remind everyone in unincorporated Snohomish County fireworks are only allowed on July 4,” said Leslie Hynes, Fire District 1 spokeswoman.

Fireworks have been responsible for more than $3.25 million in property loss in Fire District 1 since 2005, Hynes said, displacing 15 households from homes and apartments.