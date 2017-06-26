Update: Investigation ongoing in case of woman ejected from vehicle on 220th

A woman who was ejected from her vehicle on 220th Street Southwest Friday was released from the hospital shortly after she was evaluated by hospital staff, according to Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Doug Hansen.

However, the driver has not yet been located by police. The investigation is ongoing.

The 22-year-old woman was seen rolling down 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace on Friday after an apparent fight between herself and the driver of a vehicle. She was ejected from the vehicle and tended to by passers-by until first responders arrived and took her to the hospital. The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is investigating.