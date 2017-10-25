Update: Man pinned by box van Tuesday has died

A 26-year-old man who was pinned between a box van and a building in the 16900 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway on Tuesday, Oct. 24 has died.

A Wednesday update from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office indicates the incident is still under investigation by the Collision Investigation Unit. Confirmation of the man’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death, are pending from the King County Medical Examiner.

The 26-year-old man from Federal Way suffered life-threatening injuries on Tuesday when the box van he had been driving pinned him against a building in the 16900 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Coworkers who discovered him were able to move the van before responders arrived. A Sheriff’s Office sergeant performed CPR until South Snohomish Fire crews transported him to Harborview.