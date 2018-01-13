Update: No citations issued in Friday night car versus pedestrian incident on 200th Street SW

The Lynnwood Police Department has provided an update on the car versus pedestrian crash reported Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

According to Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty, an Acura sedan was traveling westbound in the 6100 block of 200th Street Southwest when a teenager, estimated to be 13 or 14 years old, started walking across roadway in an area that is not marked by a crosswalk.

The teen was travelling from the north side to the south side toward Lynnwood Bowl and Skate, Doty said, and was “grazed” by the vehicle.

Driver of the vehicle was an adult female who cooperated with police. No citations were issued.

The struck teenager was transported to Harborview and sustained some bumps and bruises.