A Lynnwood police officer who lost control of his motorcycle last week spent less than a day in the hospital before being released. He is now recovering from a broken collar bone.

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith shared the update with the Lynnwood City Council during their work session on Tuesday night.

The officer was assisting in the pursuit of a theft suspect near Fred Meyer on New Year’s Eve. The officer pulled out onto a nearby roadway. His rear tire slipped and he was thrown into the street.