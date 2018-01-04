Update: Suspected shooter in Wednesday assault at Highway 99 motel arrested

The Lynnwood Police Department provided an update Thursday afternoon that a man in his late 20s was arrested in connection with Wednesday’s assault at a Highway 99 motel.

During the assault, shots were reportedly fired, but no injuries were reported. The man arrested Thursday is the suspected shooter, according to Lynnwood Police.

“He is a convicted felon, so in addition to being booked for assault, he will be booked for unlawful possession of a firearm,” the update from Lynnwood Police stated. “The firearm was recovered.”

The suspect was located at an Everett motel on Thursday. No additional suspects are sought by investigators at this time.

The incident was reported at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. A man was seen in the area of Rodeo Inn, located in the 20700 block of Highway 99, brandishing what appeared to be a handgun but was later determined to be a pellet gun. He was causing a disturbance in the parking lot, then got into a vehicle and started moving through the parking lot, according to a report from Lynnwood police.

A second man from the motel came to the scene brandishing a handgun. He fired several shots at the first man. At least one round struck an unoccupied vehicle and another round struck the outside of a nearby business.

The motel was evacuated immediately following the incident out of an abundance of caution. It was later determined the suspect firing the handgun had left the scene. He was the subject contacted and arrested Thursday. The subject causing the initial disturbance was arrested Wednesday for felony harassment.