Update: Teens hit by truck Sunday back home with minor injuries

The Lynnwood Police Department received an update Monday morning on two teenagers who were hit by a truck that ran a red light on Sunday afternoon.
The two teens are back home, Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty said Monday. They suffered minor injuries.
The pickup truck reportedly ran a red light, Doty said. The truck was traveling eastbound on 196th Street Southwest when it hit a vehicle turning left onto onto 196th Street Southwest from northbound Poplar Way on Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. The truck then skidded into the crosswalk where the teens were walking. The driver did not report any injuries and is cooperating with police.
Update at 12:00 p.m.:A previous version of this story had incorrect information about the direction of travel of the vehicles. This has been corrected.
Thank you for the update! So relieved the kids are okay.