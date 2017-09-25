Update: Teens hit by truck Sunday back home with minor injuries

The Lynnwood Police Department received an update Monday morning on two teenagers who were hit by a truck that ran a red light on Sunday afternoon.

The two teens are back home, Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty said Monday. They suffered minor injuries.

The pickup truck reportedly ran a red light, Doty said. The truck was traveling eastbound on 196th Street Southwest when it hit a vehicle turning left onto onto 196th Street Southwest from northbound Poplar Way on Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. The truck then skidded into the crosswalk where the teens were walking. The driver did not report any injuries and is cooperating with police.

Update at 12:00 p.m.:A previous version of this story had incorrect information about the direction of travel of the vehicles. This has been corrected.