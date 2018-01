1 of 2

No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed through the front window of a BECU branch located at 19220 Alderwood Mall Pkwy., Ste. 140.

A Subaru Forester was sent through the window at 11:32 a.m. after the driver, in their 20s, mixed up the gas and brake pedals, according to Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty.

–Photos by Natalie Covate