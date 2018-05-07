Verdant accepting funding proposals through Building Healthy Communities Fund

The Verdant Health Commission is now accepting funding proposals through its Building Healthy Communities Fund. The purpose of the funding availability is to support projects in two areas:

Capital projects that support and promote physical activity through the built environment for residents of Public Hospital District No. 2 Capital projects that improve/increase access to preventive primary care, dental care, or behavioral healthcare for vulnerable and underserved residents of Public Hospital District No. 2

Projects requirements

Address one of the priority areas listed above

Are located within Public Hospital District No. 2

Are directly tied to measurable health outcomes and can show evidence that these outcomes are being met

Have a clear plan for ongoing maintenance and sustainability

Additional evaluation criteria

Demonstrate collaboration between organizations within Public Hospital District No. 2

Serve multiple communities within Public Hospital District No. 2

Would not otherwise occur without funding from the Verdant Health Commission

Do not have access to comparable facilities within their community

Verdant has a preference for applicants and communities that have not received Verdant funding

Review process and expected timing

Request for proposals released (May 2018) Applications due by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 29, 2018 Applications screened by staff (July 2018) Program Committee review (July 2018) Program presentations to board (July/August 2018) Board review & approval (August/Sept 2018)

Application materials can be found on Verdant’s website: http://verdanthealth.org/about-us/grant-information/. Questions may also be directed to George Kosovich at 425-582-8572 or george.kosovich@verdanthealth.org.

The deadline for submitting an application is Friday, June 29, 2018 at 5 p.m. Verdant will hold an information session describing the funding availability on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 from 3-4 p.m. at the Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood (4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood).

Applicants are not required to attend the information session to apply for funding. In addition to this opportunity, Verdant continues to accept applications for its multi-year and one-time health and wellness programs on an ongoing basis.

Building Healthy Communities Fund: Frequently Asked Questions

What type of projects is Verdant seeking to fund through its Building Healthy Communities Fund, and how is this different from its other grant programs?

Verdant continues to review program applications for one-time or multi-year health and wellness programs focused on prevention, education and empowerment, access to healthcare, and policy & advocacy. The unique opportunity with the Building Healthy Communities Fund is that Verdant is seeking out larger projects that increase community capacity and are more permanent improvements. Verdant expects that projects funded through the Building Healthy Communities Fund will require significant improvements in community infrastructure and will provide long-term benefits for community members.

What is the application deadline?

The deadline for receiving complete applications is Friday, June 29, 2018 at 5 p.m. Applications and supporting materials must be sent via e-mail to info@verdanthealth.org.

Is my organization eligible to apply?

Verdant will accept applications from non-profit and government organizations. We encourage collaboration; multiple organizations or jurisdictions working together on a project is preferred but not required.

Are there limitations on how the funds can be used?

Funds must be used to meet the health and wellness needs of South Snohomish County residents. Funds will not be awarded for the benefit of an individual person, for political or religious uses, to retire debt, or strictly for fundraising purposes.

Is there a minimum or maximum expected grant?

There is not a minimum or maximum award, but Verdant expects to fund more than one project through this funding availability. In total, Verdant expects to make $3 million to 5 million during a two- to three-year period.