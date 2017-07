The Verve Ballroom, located at 19820 40th Ave. W. in Lynnwood, has announced it will close its doors at the end of the month.

But before the dance studio and ballroom closes for good, it will host a final dance on July 28 from 8-11 p.m.

Further information about the closure was not immediately available on Friday.

For more information about Verve, click here for a previous story by Lynnwood Today. For more information about the final dance event, click here to visit its Facebook page.