Volunteers sought for WSU Snohomish County Extension Beach Watchers program

Help protect Puget Sound’s waters, wildlife and landscape through education, research and stewardship as part of the WSU Snohomish County Extension Beach Watcher Training Program, starting March 21.

Receive 80 hours of university-caliber training involving field trips and expert lectures on topics like salmon, water quality, climate change, marine wildlife, coastal processes, citizen science, community outreach, and more. After the trainings, volunteer at least 80 hours in projects you select over the next two years.

The Beach Watcher training will be based out of the new WSU campus in north Everett every Wednesday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., running March 21 – May 30. It will also include three Saturdays on April 7, May 5 and May 19. An application due on March 7 and a free background check are required. There is also a $55 (electronic version) or $75 (hard copy) materials fee.

Projects range from doing low-tide education at beaches to water quality sampling to festival community outreach. You can join a team or work on your own to help people better appreciate, understand and conserve Puget Sound health OR get involved in one or several Puget Sound related research projects — or bring your own ideas to craft your own volunteer experience.

Apply at http://extension.wsu.edu/snohomish/naturalresources/beachwatchers. For more information, contact Chrys Bertolotto at chrys@wsu.edu or 425-357-6020, or visit the Facebook page to learn more.

The WSU Snohomish County Extension Beach Watcher training is jointly funded by Snohomish County, the Snohomish County Marine Resources Committee, City of Mukilteo and Washington Department of Ecology.