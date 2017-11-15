Vote in BECU contest and local food banks will benefit

Seattle-based Rotary First Harvest solicits donations of surplus fruits and vegetables, then arranges for trucking companies to donate or significantly discount deadhead space (trucks coming back empty from a delivery) to deliver the produce to partner food bank distribution warehouses in Washington state.

Rotary First Harvest was chosen as a finalist to receive the $30,000 BECU People’s Choice Award. The award is based on community votes, so click on this link to cast your vote (scroll down the page to find the Rotary First Harvest entry):

Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 17. Voters do not have to be BECU members. One vote per person.