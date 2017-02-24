Voting now available for name of possible new Regional Fire Authority

Community members can now vote online for the potential new name of a Regional Fire Authority (RFA) that is being discussed between Lynnwood Fire and Snohomish County Fire District 1.

The RFA would allow the two organizations to consolidate certain resources. The details of how it would be governed and funded are still being decided by the RFA Planning Committee, which meets about once a month. The RFA will need to go to voters and be approved before any change actually happens.

Lynnwood Fire and Fire District 1 have already consolidated many administrative staff. One set of open houses has been held to help inform the public about what an RFA would mean, and more are expected as a ballot measure gets closer.

Right now, the RFA is working on deciding its name. A long list of choices was presented at the first set of open houses and has been narrowed down based on feedback from the community. The final choices available to the online vote are: Alderwood Fire, North Sound Fire, Snohomish Metro Fire, SnoMetro Fire, Soundview Fire and South Metro Fire.

To vote for name you like best, click here to visit the RFA’s informational website.

The RFA Planning Committee’s next meeting will be on Monday, Feb. 27 from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Lynnwood City Council Chambers inside City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. Employee issues, such as retirement, salaries and benefits, will be discussed. Click here to view the agenda.