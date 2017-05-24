Warm weather in forecast for Memorial Day weekend

Warm weather is in the forecast for the holiday weekend.

“When we get into the weekend, we’ll be looking at pretty much a carbon copy of what we saw yesterday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Guy told our online news partner The Seattle Times early Tuesday.

After a hitting a record 83 degrees on Monday, the Seattle area is expected to see cooler temperatures Wednesday. But the mercury will climb back up into the 70s on Thursday and Friday, before peaking in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday, Guy said. Come Monday — Memorial Day — temperatures will dip back into the high 70s, Guy said.

As families plan weekend travel and more time outside, consider the health and safety of pets. Last year, Lynnwood Today posted this guide outlining the laws regarding dogs locked in hot cars and how quickly temperatures rise in cars.